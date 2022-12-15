Who are officers charged in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest?

Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged with state crimes for their roles in the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, whose death authorities initially blamed on a car crash until The Associated Press published long-withheld body-camera video showing the Black motorist being stunned, beaten and dragged. Facing the most serious charges is Master Trooper Kory York, who was seen in the video dragging Greene by his ankle shackles and leaving the heavyset man face down in the dirt for more than nine minutes. York has been charged with negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office.

By The Associated Press

