Wall Street may get much worse in 2023 before getting better

NEW YORK (AP) — The worst may still be to come for the stock market. Wall Street has been on a mini-rebound since mid-October, recovering some of its sharp losses from the first 10 months of the year. Many analysts expect stocks to end 2023 around their current range, if not a bit higher, after the Federal Reserve finally stops hiking interest rates in order to get high inflation under control. But before getting to that end point, much of Wall Street is also forecasting stock prices to fall sharply in the interim.

