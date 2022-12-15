Remains found in Santa Cruz not human: police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:21 p.m.- The Santa Cruz Police Department has confirmed the remains found on the 1400 block of Ocean Street are not human.

They did not specify what type of animal the remains belonged to, just that they were not human, per the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

Santa Cruz Police said they are investigating possible human remains found on the 1400 block of Ocean Street.

A call was placed at around 10:45 a.m. after someone located the remains. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office collected the remains for further testing.

At this time, it is unknown if the remains are human or from an animal.