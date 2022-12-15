Officer, suspect die, trooper wounded in Arkansas shootings

STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) — State police say an Arkansas police officer was shot and killed, and the suspect later died in a shootout with a SWAT team that left a state trooper wounded. Police say Jacob Cole Barnes fatally shot 45-year-old Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby during a foot chase late Wednesday after a failed traffic stop and car chase. Police have not said why officers tried to stop Barnes’ vehicle. The 31-year-old Barnes later forced his way inside a home near Stuttgart, about 45 miles southeast of Little Rock. A standoff ensued. The police statement says Barnes opened fire on the SWAT team, wounding one trooper, before being fatally shot.

