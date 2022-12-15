New initiative promotes diversity across sectors in Italy

MILAN (AP) — The founder of the Afro Fashion Association in Italy says she is launching awards recognizing the achievements of minorities in Italian society, to promote greater diversity and inclusion. The first edition of the Black Carpet Awards will premier on Feb. 22, during Milan Fashion Week, and be sponsored by Instagram and Conde Nast. Michelle Francine Ngonmo said Thursday she was inspired by a note she received from Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer and founder of the Off-White label, recognizing her work promoting people of color in Italian fashion. It said simply: “I see you.” Ten awards will recognize leaders who promote inclusion, diversity and equity through culture, creativity, community, legacy and entrepreneurship.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.