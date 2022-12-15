Mount Union, North Central stars lead D-III All-America team

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk is one of the three Purple Raiders on The Associated Press Division III All-America team. Plunk is joined by receiver Wayne Ruby and linebacker Rossy Moore on the first team. Mount Union will play North Central of Illinois in the Division III championship game on Friday night. Plunk is also one of four finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division III. North Central running back Ethan Greenfield, another Gagliardi finalist, also was selected to the first team. He was one of five Cardinals named to the All-America first team, leading all schools.

By The Associated Press

