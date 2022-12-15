Kangaroo in Jefferson County

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor.

You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road.

She said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.

News 4 has called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation and are waiting to hear back.

