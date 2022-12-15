Jordanian police officer killed in clashes over fuel prices

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian police say a senior commander has been killed in clashes with protesters that broke out over high fuel prices. Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, deputy police director in the city of Maan, was killed Thursday. The police say they will strike “with an iron fist“ those who attack lives and property. Truck drivers launched a strike last week to protest high fuel prices. The strike and protests have spread to several cities across Jordan. The kingdom is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

