Health care provider Valley Health Plan opens office in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Valley Health Plan, from Santa Clara, has opened an office to serve people in Monterey and San Benito counties.

The new Salinas office is located at 917 N. Main Street, Unit A

Dr. Gilley Guez, Chief Medical Officer with VHP, says the pandemic has taught us how important care is.

"People put off routine healthcare, we're seeing a need for people to get in to see their physician providers," said Guez.

Many people have put health care needs and regular help routine needs off during the past two years and they are opening in office when people are looking for a "medical home"

At the moment Covered California has open enrollment through January 31, and VHP offers affordable plans.

VHP says they are the only HMO that offers coverage to people who are undocumented.