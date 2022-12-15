LAKE CHARLES, La. — Led by Jordan Brown’s 20 points, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the McNeese Cowboys 78-70. The Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 10-1 with the win and the Cowboys fell to 4-8.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.