today at 8:08 AM
Published 5:36 AM

American consumers pulled back their spending last month as inflation took a toll

Managing one's finances in retirement is always tricky. But with inflation pushing up the price of everything from gas to housing to eggs

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Consumer spending fell in November, with US retail sales declining by 0.6%, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

It was the sharpest monthly decline seen all year.

Economists had expected monthly sales to shrink by 0.1%, down from October’s 1.3% increase, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up 6.5% in November from the year before, according to the report.

This story is developing and will be updated.

