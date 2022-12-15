American consumers pulled back their spending last month as inflation took a toll

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Consumer spending fell in November, with US retail sales declining by 0.6%, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

It was the sharpest monthly decline seen all year.

Economists had expected monthly sales to shrink by 0.1%, down from October’s 1.3% increase, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up 6.5% in November from the year before, according to the report.

