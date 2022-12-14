Teens arrested after shooting at pedestrian 15 times in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a man Wednesday for a shooting on the 1700 block of Flores Street on Tuesday.

Levi Cortes, 19, of Salinas, was arrested after police said he was in a vehicle with someone else and fired around 15 shots at a pedestrian at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Police believe this shooting to be gang-related.

Levi Cortes. Photo courtesy of the Monterey County Jail.

Police say the victim got to cover, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect's vehicle was later found, and two people, including Cortes, were arrested for attempted murder, said police. The other suspect arrested was a 16-year-old juvenile.

Police said a ghost gun was also found that was believed to be used in the shooting.

Cortes was charged with attempted murder, possession of stolen property, arson and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bail is set at $1,015,000, according to police.

Cortes was booked into Monterey County Jail.