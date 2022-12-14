Sweden: chimps euthanized after escaping from zoo enclosure

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish media are reporting that three chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosure in a zoo have been captured and euthanized. A press spokeswoman for the zoo told the Expressen daily that the animals had to be euthanized because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them. She said that the chimpanzees are strong and dangerous animals and the zoo’s main focus “is that no human gets hurt.” Swedish radio reported that a fourth chimpanzee is believed to have left its enclosure, though there were no other immediate details. It was unclear how the mammals escaped.

