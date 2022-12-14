Skip to Content
today at 1:14 PM
Published 1:02 PM

Reigning champ France will face Argentina in the World Cup Finals

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA via Getty Images
Paris Saint Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set for a showdown as France and Argentina will face each other on Sunday in the World Cup 2022 final.

The French defeated a plucky Moroccan team 2-1 in Wednesday's semifinal.

The two stars also are in contention for this year's Golden Boot — the award for the player who scores the most goals in the tournament. Both have scored five goals so far.

Right behind them are France's Olivier Giroud and Argentina's Julián Álvarez, who have four goals in the tournament.

However, while Messi dazzled his way into the final with a goal and an assist in the semifinal against Croatia, Mbappé did not display the same striker magic during the match against Morocco.

Morocco came close to scoring on several occasions but bowed out of the semifinal without a score.

It will face Croatia in the third-place match Saturday.

