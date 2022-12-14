Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s World Cup semifinal against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced it would organize 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans eager to attend the game. In a statement Wednesday, RAM said that seven of those flights were cancelled due to circumstances beyond its control. Qatari authorities didn’t immediately repsond to requests for comment.

