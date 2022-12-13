Somalia not yet in famine but still in danger, report says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report on the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in decades says Somalia has not yet fallen into famine but several parts of the country are in danger of it in the coming months. The report by United Nations and other experts says more than 8 million people are badly food insecure as Somalia faces “an unprecedented level of need” after five consecutive failed rainy seasons and “exceptionally high” food prices. Thousands of people have died. The report released Tuesday warns that famine is projected next year in two parts of Somalia’s southwestern Bay region and among displaced people in Baidoa and Mogadishu.

