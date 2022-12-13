N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year. The State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it has turned over the case file detailing its investigation into Meadows’ North Carolina voter registration and listed residence to Attorney General Josh Stein’s office. Prosecutors with the attorney general’s office will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, the bureau said in a statement.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

