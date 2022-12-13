Giants sign two-time All-Star Carlos Correa to 13-year $350 million deal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Giants and former World Series Champion Carlos Correa have agreed to a 13-year deal, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.

The deal is worth $350 million with the former two-time MLB All-Star shortstop. He is only 28 coming off a season with the Minnesota Twins, where he batted .291, with 152 hits and 22 home runs.

He won the 2017 World Series with the Huston Astros and a Rookie of the Year award in 2015. He also won a Gold and Platinum glove in 2021.