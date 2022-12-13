Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference

After losing 57 games a season ago, the Indiana Pacers are a .500 team at the moment. That’s despite dropping seven of their last 10. Coach Rick Carlisle’s group can push the tempo, and the Pacers have a 22-year-old standout in point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana is not a team that should be taken lightly. The Pacers are fifth in the NBA in tempo after ranking 18th last season. When the season began, it wasn’t clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with Indiana. That’s still a reasonable question. But now there’s another one alongside it: How much longer can these Pacers stay in the playoff race?

