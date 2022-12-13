Correctional officer shot outside jail in Atlanta suburb

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a correctional officer has been shot and killed outside a jail in an Atlanta suburb. Gwinnett County police said in a news release that officers responded around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to a “person shot” call at the county correctional complex in Lawrenceville. The release says they found 59-year-old Scott Riner in the parking lot outside the jail suffering from a gunshot wound. No arrests were immediately made. The investigation was ongoing and detectives were exploring all motives, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact police.

