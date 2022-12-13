Bail set at $1M for man accused in armed courthouse standoff

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set bail at $1 million for a man arrested on suspicion of carrying guns into a courthouse in Washington state. The Daily Herald reports a judge in Snohomish County set bail during a first court appearance Tuesday for 32-year-old David Hsu. Hsu’s attorney Lorcan Malone requested little to no bail, noting Hsu has no criminal history and that he wasn’t accused of violent acts. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett with multiple guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges and the sheriff to change arrangements for custody of his child. Monday’s standoff ended with Hsu’s arrest, and no one was hurt.

