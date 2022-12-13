Arizona relative responds to story about recently-discovered World War II items

By Elliott Polakoff

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Less than a week after Arizona’s Family told the story of Anna Kowalczyk and her daughter Julia Anna Bengston, Kowalczyk’s granddaughter Judith Morrison reached out to Arizona’s Family wanting to know more about the items found in the trunk of a 2005 Mercedes. “Where have they been all this time?” Morrison asked. “I saw that spread out on Mrs. Dysinger’s dining room table and I was shocked.”

Morrison has photos of her grandmother and mother; she even has quilts and crochets made by Anna. “She would always entertain us kids, all of her grandkids,” Morrison said. “And she would always remember us at birthdays and at Christmas.”

But these photos and letters found, which include relatives from Poland asking for help after World War II, provide a glimpse into Morrison’s family that she never knew existed.

“Do I have a long-lost relative out there somewhere in the Phoenix area?” she asked. That’s the big remaining question for both Morrison and Elizabeth Dysinger, the Polish-born woman who currently has a bag full of memories after her mother-in-law found out about the missing items in the trunk of a 2005 Mercedes at work.

“Who had them last, and why did they keep them in the trunk of a car?” Dysinger asked. “I feel like I’ve gotten to know the family a little bit just looking at their photos and reading their letters and everything. So I am a little bit invested.”

The next step for Dysinger is returning these materials (some of which go back as far as the early 1900s) to Morrison. “I would really like to get this back to the owner, back to the rightful family,” Dysinger said.

“Being able to read the Polish language, it’s not that I would want to know word-by-word,” Morrison said. “But maybe a summary of those letters. The history is very interesting.”

