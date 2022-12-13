Argentina overpowers Croatia to reach World Cup final as Lionel Messi’s last dance dream remains alive

Originally Published: 13 DEC 22 15:55 ETBy Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) -- Lionel Messi's lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday's semifinal.

Two first-half goals, the first a Messi penalty and the second a solo effort from Julian Alvarez, put Argentina in a commanding position at the interval, a position that Croatia never looked like recovering from.

Alvarez secured the victory with Argentina's third goal in the second half following a wonderful Messi assist, providing the South American team and its 35-year-old captain with a chance to banish the demons of the 2014 final defeat, as well as securing the country's first World Cup title since 1986.

More to follow...

