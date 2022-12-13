8 hurt in fire at NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say eight people have suffered minor injuries in a fire at a New York Police Department facilty that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes as well as cars, e-bikes and motor scooters. The Fire Department says the fire at the Erie Basin Auto Pound broke out at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens says the volume of fire quickly overwhelmed firefighters who went inside. They then had to retreat and fight it from the outside. Hudgens said three firefighters, three emergency medical workers and two civilians suffered minor injuries.

