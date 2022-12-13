2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide at UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Two people were found dead Tuesday on the University of California, Irvine campus in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Police were called to the campus shortly before 4 p.m. by 911 calls about two people on the ground outside of a multi-story building, police said.

Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman. Detectives found evidence suggesting the deaths were a murder-suicide and the two were related, according to a police statement.

Police told KCBS-TV that the man was a former student at the university but the woman had no campus affiliation.

Their identities and other details, including the causes of death, weren’t immediately released.

“At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “But there are also members of the UCI community who have been contacted to assist with the investigation and to share their knowledge of what may have happened.”