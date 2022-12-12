China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — China has advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible,” following a coordinated attack by Islamic State militants the previous day on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul. The advisory appeared to be a setback for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers who are struggling with an economy in tatters and the need for foreign investments, more than a year since their takeover of the country. The militant Islamic State group — a key rival of the Taliban — claimed responsibility for the attack Monday afternoon on Kabul Longan Hotel, which left three assailants dead and at least two of the hotel guests injured as they tried to escape by jumping out from a window.

