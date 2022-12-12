Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor’s race
By TOM DAVIES
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has formally started her 2024 campaign for governor. She launched her effort Monday and says she won’t shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite the discontent he faces among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. She’s joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in what could become an expensive fight for the Republican nomination. Holcomb can’t seek reelection because of term limits. Braun told supporters at a campaign kickoff event Monday that he decided to run for governor rather than the Senate again because “You cannot solve the issues of the day with career politicians out east.”