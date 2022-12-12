EU targets Iran over protest crackdown, Russia drone sales

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have imposed new sanctions on clerics, senior officials and top state media employees in Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on protesters. The EU ministers also targeted experts they believe are linked to supplying Russia with explosive drones to use in its war against Ukraine. The sanctions approved on Monday include asset freezes and travel bans for 20 people. Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting had its assets frozen for allegedly serving as a “mouthpiece” for “the violent response to the recent demonstrations in Iran.” Four other people and four organizations were hit with sanctions over the drones. The EU warned Iran that equipping Russia with missiles would constitute “a serious escalation.”

