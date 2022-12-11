Slain mail carrier remembered for his positive attitude

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service employee who was killed recently while he was delivering the mail in Wisconsin is being remembered for his positive and caring attitude. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Chicago confirmed Aundre Cross was the worker who was shot and killed Friday evening on the north side of Milwaukee. Before transferring to his current route, Cross delivered mail to the New Pitts Mortuary in the Franklin Heights neighborhood. Mortuary owner Michelle Pitts said she is devastated over Cross’ death. A former co-worker said the 44-year-old Cross had four children. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.