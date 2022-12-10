Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another teenager accused in a fatal shooting near an Iowa high school has admitted to the crime, marking the fifth guilty plea among the 10 people charged. The Des Moines Register reports that 18-year-old Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East High School. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez died. His sister, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, along with 18-year-old Kemery Ortega, were badly injured. Jose Lopez was not a student at the school, but the two injured teens were.

