2 Yemeni soldiers escorting UN convoy killed in ambush

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. says two Yemeni troops have been killed in an armed ambush on one of its convoys in eastern Yemen. It said no International Office of Migration staff, who were on an undisclosed humanitarian mission, were injured in the attack. The attackers have not been identified. No further details about the attack were given. The Yemeni army identified the two victims in a separate statement. Yemen’s ruinous conflict began in 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels came down from the northern mountains and seized the capital Sanaa. Eastern and southern Yemen have seen an uptick in infighting in recent months between different armed groups fighting under the Saudi coalition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.