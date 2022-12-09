Skip to Content
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police

Marina Police Department

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday.

At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the 300 block of Reservation road.

Derek Andre Marines, 38, was arrested for DUI, said police. It was found that he was wanted for a felony fugitive warrant out of Texas for drug charges.

Police also said they arrested Natalie Lorraine Flores, 37, of Salinas for possessing a concealed weapon. She was found to have aided Marines, a convicted felon, in concealing a firearm.

They were both arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

