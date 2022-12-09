Trainer Jason Servis pleads guilty to drugging his horses

NEW YORK (AP) — Trainer Jason Servis has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a widespread scheme to drug horses. His best horse was Maximum Security, the 3-year-old champion in 2019. Servis faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next May in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The 65-year-old New Jersey-based trainer was the last defendant facing charges in the scheme. Now 23 of the 31 individuals charged have pleaded guilty. Servis pleaded guilty in connection with his role in the distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs intended for use on horses in his stable.

