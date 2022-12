COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Nike Hoop Summit is adding a women’s matchup for the first time. The summit an annual event that pits top U.S. high school players against a team of International players age 19 and under. The next summit will be in Portland on April 8. The summit dates back to 1995 and has seen 253 past participants drafted into the NBA, with 90 top-10 selections and 14 No. 1 picks.

