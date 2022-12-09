Neymar ties Pelé’s record but loses again at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar has moved into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. But again he failed to lead Brazil to a major title after the Selecao lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The Brazil forward’s goal came in the first half of extra time. Pelé remained in a hospital in Brazil as he gets treatment for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The latest medical report said the 82-year-old Pelé was improving. The 30-year-old Neymar scored his 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.