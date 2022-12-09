Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:13 PM

Jaguars QB Lawrence feels ‘good’ after returning to practice

KION

By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice. Lawrence missed two days of work because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot. He watched from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans on Sunday. He says, “I feel good.” Lawrence has started every game in two seasons since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content