Governor’s race broke Pennsylvania campaign spending record

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spending in Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial race blew past the record set eight years ago, topping $110 million largely because of Democrat Josh Shapiro’s powerhouse fundraising in a race that took on national significance. That beat the $82 million spent in the 2014 election in Pennsylvania. Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s two-term elected attorney general, won the election. He reported spending more than $73 million in the race, including donations of cash, goods and services. Campaign finance reports for the last two weeks of the campaign were due Thursday to the state elections office. Republicans spent another $37 million, mostly in a fractious primary.

