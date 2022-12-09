CTC awards Monterey County nearly $45 million for active transportation projects

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced Friday that the California Transportation Commission awarded $44.8 million in Active Transportation Project grant funding for seven projects in Monterey County.

These projects were made with the goal of enhancing safety and facilitating active modes of transportation in Monterey County.

The following projects will receive funding:

Jurisdiction Project Award($ Millions) Monterey County San Ardo Community and School Connections Through Active Transportation $3.448 Monterey County Community and School Connections Through Active Transportation $6.463 Monterey County Chualar Community and School Connections Through Active Transportation $6.346 Salinas Alisal Safe Routes to School Project $0.998 TAMC Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway: California Ave Segment $8.429 King City San Antonio Drive Path & Safe Routes to School $11.043 Salinas Harden Parkway Path & Safe Routes to School Project $8.079

“This is a great win for Monterey County! Through this collaborative effort, we were able to secure funding for small, medium, and large infrastructure projects that will close missing gaps and make it safer and easier for people to move around in their communities, including students going to and from school every weekday," said TAMC’s Executive Director, Todd Muck.

For details on each project, click here.