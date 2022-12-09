Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:11 PM

CTC awards Monterey County nearly $45 million for active transportation projects

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced Friday that the California Transportation Commission awarded $44.8 million in Active Transportation Project grant funding for seven projects in Monterey County.

These projects were made with the goal of enhancing safety and facilitating active modes of transportation in Monterey County.

The following projects will receive funding:

JurisdictionProjectAward($ Millions)
Monterey CountySan Ardo Community and School Connections Through Active Transportation$3.448
Monterey CountyCommunity and School Connections Through Active Transportation$6.463
Monterey CountyChualar Community and School Connections Through Active Transportation$6.346
SalinasAlisal Safe Routes to School Project$0.998
TAMCFort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway: California Ave Segment$8.429
King CitySan Antonio Drive Path & Safe Routes to School$11.043
SalinasHarden Parkway Path & Safe Routes to School Project$8.079

“This is a great win for Monterey County! Through this collaborative effort, we were able to secure funding for small, medium, and large infrastructure projects that will close missing gaps and make it safer and easier for people to move around in their communities, including students going to and from school every weekday," said TAMC’s Executive Director, Todd Muck.

For details on each project, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content