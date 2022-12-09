Croatia wins yet another penalty shootout at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Count on Croatia to make it through when it comes down to a penalty shootout at the World Cup. The Croats have now won two already at the tournament in Qatar and won two others four years ago in Russia. The latest shootout knocked five-time champion Brazil out of the World Cup. Croatia won 4-2 after a 1-1 draw through extra time. Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the round of 16 four years ago and then defeated host Russia by the same means in the quarterfinals before eventually losing to France in regulation time in the final. Japan was sent home in the round of 16 this year before Brazil followed.

