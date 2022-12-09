Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 9:25 AM

Clark County School District will pay AP student test fees

KION

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County School District, the fifth-largest in the nation, will begin covering student fees for Advanced Placement exams.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that the metro Las Vegas school district officials announced it will pay the $100 cost to take an AP test.

The money will come from federal grants.

High school students enrolled in an AP class must pass an exam to receive college credit.

The district has been actively recruiting more students to consider AP classes.

District officials say only 79% of enrolled students actually took the test last year—below their expected target.

However, those who passed the exam potentially saved an estimated $6 million in college tuition in Nevada.

Jennifer Lile, a district college and career readiness coordinator, says the exam fee should not be a barrier to low-income students who want to take AP classes. It will hopefully encourage under-represented students who lack support at home to enroll.

Article Topic Follows: AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content