LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Dec. 9, 2012, the legendary banda singer's plane crashed near Monterrey, Mexico, with six other passengers. Nobody survived the crash.

The Long Beach native touched the souls of millions of fans. A pioneer in banda music as one of the few women to break through the genre and capture national fame.

She is loved years later and has sold over 2,000,000 albums.