Vikings prep for visit to Lions with Hockenson on other side

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Video review for the Minnesota Vikings of their previous game against Detroit has prompted the occasional double-take in the film rooms this week. Flashing on the screen during study sessions on the upcoming opponent was none other than tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was wearing white, silver and blue while catching a touchdown pass for the Lions in Week 3. The Vikings won that game 28-24. They acquired Hockenson in a trade on Nov. 1. Minnesota plays Sunday at Detroit needing a win to clinch the NFC North.

