Utah hits 16 3-pointers, routs Jacksonville State 99-58

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic made six of Utah’s 16 3-pointers, and the Utes scored the first 19 points of the game and cruised to a 99-58 rout of Jacksonville State for its fourth straight win. Stefanovic finished with 20 points. Branden Carlson added 19 points and Gabe Madsen had 16 for Utah (8-2), and the pair were a combined 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Utes shot 56% overall and was 16 of 28 (57%) from beyond the arc. Clarence Jackson scored 16 points and Skyelar Potter had 15 for Jacksonville State (4-5).

