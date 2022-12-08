Taliban official: 27 people lashed in public in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Supreme Court of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan says that 27 people were lashed in public in a northern province for alleged adultery, theft, drug offenses and other crimes. Thursday’s lashings took place in Parwan province, with 18 men and nine women punished. An official with the court says the men and women were convicted by three courts in each case and were each lashed between 25 to 39 times. He says an unspecified number of those punished also received two-year prison terms in Charakar, the provincial capital. The punishments underscored the intentions by Afghanistan’s new rulers to continue hard-line policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021.

