Slovak government faces parliamentary no confidence vote

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers in Slovakia have started debating a parliamentary no-confidence vote against the country’s coalition government in a move that could threaten Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s minority Cabinet. The opposition liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which requested the vote, withdrew from the coalition government in September. Freedom and Solidarity head Richard Sulik accused the government of incompetence and losing its anti-corruption drive. The opposition needs to secure 76 votes in the 150-seat Parliament to topple the government. A vote is expected on Tuesday.

