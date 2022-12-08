Pacific Grove Police arrest man waving replica gun at Fairway Shopping Center

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove Police said they arrested a Marina man behaving erratically while waving a replica gun around on Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were sent to the Fairview Shopping Center parking lot on Forest Avenue. Police were told he was waving a handgun before driving off in a Grey Honda.

Local schools were placed on lockdown out of precaution, but the suspect was arrested around 12:37 p.m. Schools lifted the lockdown shortly after.

Joshua Kim, 27, was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop after receiving a tip from a witness with the suspect's license plate, said police.

Kim was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for possessing illegal substances, brandishing a firearm, and threats, according to police.