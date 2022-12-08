Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge. The plot was allegedly hatched by people linked to the so-called Reich Citizens movement, which rejects Germany’s postwar constitution and the legitimacy of the government. Georg Meier, the top security official in Thuringia state, told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday that he expects a second wave of people being detained as authorities review evidence. Those held include a former Alternative for Germany lawmaker and 71-year-old Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, whom prosecutors consider one of the two ringleaders of the plot.

