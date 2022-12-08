Mexico City warrant for opposition legislator draws anger

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for the top opposition legislator in the city’s assembly, drawing cries of political persecution. The issue is a sensitive one for Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who has been unable to jail anyone for the 2021 collapse of a city subway line that killed 26 people. Instead, the city’s prosecutors announced Thursday they are seeking the arrest of city legislator Christian Von Roehrich for his alleged role in a scandal in which builders were allowed to construct extra floors in apartment buildings. Sheinbaum is seen as the most likely 2024 presidential candidate for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party.

