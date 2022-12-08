Jacob deGrom sees Rangers’ vision for future, not past

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sees the vision of what the Texas Rangers want to do, not their streak of six consecutive losing seasons. DeGrom says the Rangers made him feel like they really wanted him and they they have the same vision he does to win year in and year out. Texas introduced the 34-year-old right-hander on Thursday. He agreed last week to a $185 million, five-year contract after spending the first nine years of his career with the New York Mets. The Rangers committed a half-billion dollars to middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason, then went 68-94.

