Holmes helps No. 4 Indiana women beat Penn State 67-58

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 4 Indiana beat Penn State 67-58 on Thursday night. Sydney Parrish added 18 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11 for Indiana (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Hoosiers put together a dominant third quarter to pull away after trailing 29-26 at halftime. Leilani Kapinus led Penn State (7-3, 0-2) with 15 points. Makenna Marisa had 12 and Alexa Williamson added 10.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.